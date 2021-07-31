Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu loses semi-final clash, to play for bronze on Sunday

Tokyo [Japan], July 31: India shuttler PV Sindhu will not be able to return with a silver or gold in the women’s singles event after losing to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1 on Saturday. Tzu-Ying defeated Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 in the semifinals. Sindhu will now play for bronze on Sunday.

The Indian shuttler matched her opponent shot for shot, but it did not prove to be enough as Tzu-Ying ended up taking the first game 21-18. Sindhu needed to win the next game to stay alive in the semi-final.

The number two seed Tzu-Ying continued from where she left off in the first game and despite Sindhu throwing her best shots, it was not enough and the Indian shuttler lost the semi-final clash in straight games. The entire match lasted for 40 minutes.

On Friday, Sindhu had stormed into the semi-finals of the women’s singles event after defeating Japan’s number four seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. The quarterfinal clash between Sindhu and Yamaguchi had lasted for 56 minutes. (Agencies)