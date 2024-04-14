To Israel’s Security Against Threats From Iran, Its Proxies Is “Ironclad”: Biden

Washington, DC [US], Apr 14: US President Joe Biden met with the national security team for updates on Iran’s attacks against Israel, further calling its commitment to Israel’s security against threats from proxies and Iran “ironclad.”

In the wake of Iranian drone strikes on Israel last night, US President Biden held meeting with his national security team.

Taking on social media X, POTUS stated, “I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.”

— President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2024

Iran came out in defence of its retaliatory attack on Israel on Saturday in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria, saying that the “matter can be deemed concluded” and attacked with more than 200 projectiles, including dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with US President Joe Biden, following meetings with the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet.

However, in a stern warning to Israel’s closest ally, Iran asked the US to stay away from the ongoing conflict with Israel, adding that its response would be more severe if Israel made ‘another mistake’.

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded,” Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X.

“However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!,” it added.

However, US forces have been shooting down drones launched by Iran towards Israel, a defence official told reporters on Sunday.

“In accordance with our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, US forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel,” a senior US defence official told reporters.

“Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region,” he added. (Agencies)