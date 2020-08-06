TKM launches limited sports edition of Fortuner SUV

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched a limited edition sporty version of its popular SUV Fortuner priced up to Rs 36.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

TKM has leveraged the heritage of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) to bring a sporty appeal to limited edition Sporty New Fortuner TRD, the company said in a statement.

The limited edition is available in both 4×2 and 4×4 automatic transmission (diesel) variants. Bookings are open from Thursday across the Toyota dealerships in the country, it added.

While the 4×2 automatic transmission (AT) diesel variant is priced at Rs 34.98 lakh, the 4×4 (AT) diesel is tagged at Rs 36.88 lakh, the company said.

Commenting on the launch, TKM Senior Vice-President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said, “Today, the customers demand more power, performance, safety, features and drive experience from vehicles. They are also seeking a freshness in the look and feel. The Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is yet another effort to cater to the customer demands by offering more than what they seek…”

He further said, “An important accessory to the Fortuner TRD Limited Edition to ensure customer safety is the air ionizer owing to the concerns about the air we breathe in these challenging times.”

The vehicle is powered by a 2.8-litre, 2,755 cm 4-cylinder diesel engine generating maximum output of 130 KW. (AGENCIES)