Tips for Aspiring Writers!

Dr Shahid Amin

Understanding the writing world is like embarking on a fresh journey filled with discovery and excitement. It’s not just for a chosen few but for anyone willing to try it. With more than 500 of my article pieces published, sharing some tips with those who dream of becoming writers is essential. In this piece, I’ll talk about what it means to be a writer, why it’s necessary, and how beginners can start their writing journey.

First, let’s talk about what a writer is and why being one matters. A writer isn’t just someone who writes words down; they’re like storytellers who observe the world and think deeply about things. They have this power to capture moments, make you feel things, and think about things through their words. So, why is writing important? Well, writing is a super helpful tool. It helps us talk to each other, share our thoughts, and learn new stuff. In today’s world, being good at writing is helpful because it can open doors to many excellent opportunities. Plus, it’s a way to leave your mark on the world and help others understand things better.

Now, let’s bust a myth. You don’t have to be born a genius to be a good writer. Like anything else, you can improve at writing with practice and hard work. It’s okay to make mistakes along the way; even the best writers started somewhere. And guess what? It’s always early enough to start writing. Whether you’re in school, just graduated, or already working, there’s no perfect time to begin. The important thing is to create and keep going. Writing is like a journey where you discover more about yourself and the world as you go along.

So, here are some tips for those who want to give writing a shot. Keep your eyes and mind open to the world around you. Please pay attention to everyday things because they can inspire incredible stories. Also, think carefully about stuff and try to understand things deeply. Learning from experts and attending events where you can meet interesting people and experts is astonishing. And remember to carry a little notebook around; you never know when a great idea might pop into your head. Oh, and don’t worry if your writing could be better. Making mistakes is normal; every rejection is just a chance to improve. Patience is critical because writing takes time and effort. And getting feedback from others to improve your writing skills is always helpful. Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask for help from experienced writers; they can teach you a lot!

To sum it up, writing is more than just a skill; it’s a journey of discovery and self-expression. Whether you’re writing for fun or aiming for big things, the most important thing is to start writing and never give up. There might be challenges along the way, but if you keep at it, you’ll see how powerful your words can be. So, to all the aspiring writers, embrace the adventure of writing and let your voice be heard!

(The author is Associate Professor, School of Management and Commerce, ITM University Gwalior )