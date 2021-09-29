Tips and Guidelines for the Wedding Dance

After the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom’s opening dance is one of the most beautiful moments of the wedding. While love is in the air, the wedding dance gently leads from the festive part of the day to the start of the big party in the evening. If this tradition is also very popular, the wedding dance gives many newlyweds a queasy feeling. So that the anticipation of the wedding dance outweighs you, here you can find out everything you need to know about the most beautiful dance of the big day!

The perfect timing for the wedding dance

The wedding dance is one of the highlights on your special day. So set the timing at the beginning of your wedding planning. The first dance as a married couple is the starting shot for your unforgettable party! Even if there isn’t a perfect time for the wedding dance, it traditionally takes place after dinner and the speeches of the groomsmen. This is a signal to your guests that the exuberant part of your wedding day is about to begin and that the next few hours will be part of celebrating together.

So make sure that after the wedding dance there is no new item on the program that could affect the mood. If you want to open the private dance floor to your guests earlier, you can open the dance floor in the afternoon. This time is particularly suitable if your wedding takes place in the morning and you want to drink coffee with your guests. So you can use the dance floor until dinner and create a cheerful atmosphere.

Course of the wedding dance

Get your groomsmen or other friends who will support you on this day, as well as the DJ or band on board to plan the wedding dance. Clarify open questions and plan the process according to your wishes. For example, a possible schedule looks like this:

Ask the DJ, the band or your groomsmen to announce the opening dance so that all guests can gather around the dance floor.

If you like, you can also distribute sparklers to your wedding guests, this creates a particularly romantic atmosphere.

Now you step onto the dance floor and your favorite song begins to play

The newlyweds dance the opening dance.

When your song is coming to an end, there are several options for it to continue. Traditionally there is now a change of partner and the bride dances with the bride’s father and the groom with his mother. Or you decide to dance with your in-laws. If you’d rather celebrate with all your friends and family directly, encourage them to come to the dance floor after your dance. It is best to switch directly to an atmospheric song that invites your guests to dance along.

Waltz or Disco Fox? This is how you can find the right dance for you.

Waltz

The wedding waltz is still one of the most popular dances for the opening dance on the wedding day. It symbolizes the intimate connection between the couple. It goes particularly well with calm, soulful love songs and looks particularly stylish. In addition to simple dance steps, you can also easily learn figures here that enhance your dance. The Wienderwalzer is a slightly more dynamic alternative. This dance is easy to learn and, with its different figures and the fast ¾-beat, gives your opening dance a special shine.

Discofox

If you want to infect your wedding guests directly with your party mood, the Discofox is the perfect choice for you. The Discofox is particularly characterized by its fast step sequences and the many rotations. It goes particularly well with a wide variety of party hits and invites your guests to join in the dance.

Freestyle

A traditional couple dance does not suit every couple. You can surprise your guests in the evening with a rehearsed choreography. Maybe your groomsmen or parents would like to support you with the dance? Every song or an individual mix of several songs go well with this. If all the different dances make you feel uncomfortable, of course you always have the possibility to just let the music carry you away. The main thing is that you feel good and can fully enjoy the moment togetherness.

This is how you learn your wedding dance

No matter which wedding dance you choose, you should start practicing about 4-6 weeks before the big day. This can be done in the living room at home or in a dance school. Many dance schools offer extra courses for wedding couples, in which you can learn the most important basic steps in just a few dates. Find out in good time when dance schools in your area offer these courses. Those who prefer to practice at home can also take an online dance course, which teaches you the most important basics step by step. It is also worth asking friends and acquaintances: there is often at least one passionate dancer there who will be at your side with a lot of patience and personal tips.

The most important tip at the end: Don’t let yourself be driven crazy. Design your wedding dance according to your personal ideas. Regardless of whether it’s a romantic waltz or exciting choreography, your guests will be enchanted by your dance one way or another.

Still nervous? Then here are 6 tips by Private Wedding Dance Lessons New York at a glance that you should definitely consider for the wedding dance:

Establish a schedule in good time and coordinate the timing with the band, the DJ and your best man. Pick a song that connects you. Adapt the dance style to your favorite song – not the other way around About 3 months before the wedding, consider going to a dance school, taking an online dance class, or asking your friends for help. Practice together at home regularly four weeks before the wedding.

So you will feel safe on the wedding day.