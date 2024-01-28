Timely referral of vacancies in J&K

Sir,

I write to express concern over the persistent delays in the referral of job vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir, as highlighted in the Daily Excelsior January 5, 2024 edition.

The Government’s recent directive to expedite the process, in compliance with established rules, is a welcome step. Timely referrals are crucial for the efficient functioning of departments, and delays lead to a shortage of personnel, affecting operational efficacy.

The General Administration Department’s efforts to impose stringent timelines and hold accountable designated officers are commendable. It is imperative that higher authorities recognize the importance of expeditious promotions and ensure adherence to prescribed timelines.

Vinod Mahajan

Udhampur