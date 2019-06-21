Time to take Yoga to villages: PM Modi on 5th International Yoga Day

RANCHI : On the fifth edition of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand event at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on Friday and said it is time to take yoga to villages.

“Now, I have to take the journey of modern yoga from the cities to the villages, to the poor and tribal’s house. I have to make yoga an integral part of the life of poor and tribal. Because it is poor who gets the most pain due to illness,” he said while addressing an event here.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and various other ministers were present in the event. Around 30,000 people participated in the event.

The Centre along with state governments has organised various yoga programmes across the country today. (Agencies)