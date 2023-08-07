Time Not Far When Entire Terror-Ecosystem Will Crumble In J&K: LG Sinha

Kulgam, Aug 7: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said terrorism and separatism is on the death bed and the time is not far when “terror-ecosystem” will crumble fully in the UT.

Addressing a gathering at Mini-Secretariat to attend the inaugural ceremony of Veshaw Literary Festival in southern district of Kulgam, the LG, said that separatism and terrorism is on its deathbed in J&K. “Its high time that every house of the UT must rise to an occasion to reject terrorism so that the entire terror-ecosystem falls down. I believe time is not far when the terror-eco system will crumble fully,” he said.

The LG said that people must reject terrorism and its eco-system and join the march of peace. Reaching out to the artists, the LG said that recently writers and artists from across the country exchanged views with each other in Srinagar. “Now its time for the writers and artists from J&K to rise and paint the changing picture of J&K through their art and writings,” he said. “Administration is seriously working to provide platform to every community including youth to shape their future by being the part of journey of peace and change. The society that was chocked for three decades has now started to breath freely.”

He said that J&K at present is ahead of other States in terms of development and infrastructure building. Without naming anybody, the LG said that those whose hands are drenched with the blood of innocents can no more befool people. “Enough blood of innocents has flown in J&K,” he said.

He said that in Kulgam district, 29 people were provided land under Prime Ministers Awas Yojna (PMAY) and not a single person is non-J&K resident. “Not a single resident has been given land or home under PMAY as claimed by some politicians. Those who grabbed and encroached State land are misguiding people and creating confusion. I want to tell them that their days of playing politics of deceit are over,” he said, adding that there are 8000 families who have no land at all and majority of them are Bakerwals (Nomads). (KNO)