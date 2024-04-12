Time Is Not Far When Assembly Polls Will Be Held In J&K: PM Modi

JAMMU, Apr 12: Asserting that the time is not far when the Assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the people of the Union Territory will soon be able to share their issues with ministers and legislators.

The prime minister said the development projects undertaken by the BJP-led Centre in the erstwhile state are just a “trailer”, adding that he has to work for the creation of a fabulous picture of a new Jammu and Kashmir in the days to come.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has completely changed and the biggest thing is that there has been a change of heart as people have moved from disappointments towards hope.

“The time is not far when the Assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, which will also get its statehood back. You will again raise your issues with your legislators and ministers,” Modi told a rally organised here to garner support for Union minister Jitendra Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Udhampur in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The prime minister asserted that “all the issues of every section of the society” in Jammu and Kashmir will be resolved.

He revealed his vision of carving out a vibrant picture of a new Jammu and Kashmir and said people are saying a lot has been done in the region.

“You have seen the worst, so this looks like a lot to you. You feel good to see development. But Modi thinks bigger. Modi has a great vision. Whatever has happened till now is just a trailer,” the prime minister said.

He added that the ongoing road and tunnel construction projects will be completed at a fast pace. “Companies and factories from across the country and outside will come to Jammu and Kashmir. New railway, tunnel and road projects are coming up. A record number of tourists are coming to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has to become a start-up hub, the prime minister said.

He said this new phase is becoming the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This dream has been seen by several generations. I give you the guarantee that your dream is my resolution. Every moment of fulfilling your dream is dedicated to you. These efforts will be in the name of India. It will change the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir,” Modi said.

He said his government will work round the clock to realise the dream of “Viksit Bharat 2047”.

“This is the guarantee of Modi. In the last 10 years, we have cracked down on terrorism and corruption in the region. In the next five years, we will take this region to new heights of development and progress,” the prime minister said.

He asserted that Jammu and Kashmir has completely changed in the last 10 years.

“The condition of roads, electricity, water and infrastructure has changed. But the biggest thing is that there is a change of heart in Jammu and Kashmir. People have moved from disappointments towards hope,” Modi said.

The prime minister said he had come to pay obeisance to Vaishno Devi and also have a “darshan” of the people of the region. “Those living with the Mata’s blessings are revered for me,” he said. (Agencies)