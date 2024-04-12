Assembly Polls Will Be Held In J&K Soon And Statehood Will Be Restored: PM Modi

JAMMU, Apr 12: Ahead of the 18th Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally announced that assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir soon with restoration of the statehood.

“Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy in creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers…” said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Udhampur.

The voting for Lok Sabha will be done in 5 phases in Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission of India announced dates on Saturday, March 16th. The polling would be done on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and counting on June 4.