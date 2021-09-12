Time for full statehood in J&K

Brij Bhardwaj

Hurriyat Conference will never be the same after the death of Sayeed Ali Shah Gillani, leader of the hard core faction of the Hurriyat. Mr Gillani was one leader who never made a secret of his being a pro-Pakistan leader and proclaimed that he wanted Kashmir to be part of Pakistan. He also never entered into any dialogue with any Central leader when effort was made to bring Hurriyat into the national mainstream.

I saw Mr Gillani first when he was elected as a member of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in the seventies with nine others and were main opposition group in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. They all took oath of faith under the Indian Constitution. At that time Molvi Farooq’s party Awami Action committee also had two members in the Assembly and from Jammu Bhim Singh an opposition member was elected . The Congress party had a majority in the Assembly.

This was the only time when Jamait Islami was represented in State Assembly. They could find no place in Assembly after the historic pact between Sheikh Abdullah and Indira Gandhi. Mr Abdullah was installed as Chief Minister even though majority of members belonged to Congress. Mr Abdullah sought election to Assembly and was elected after defeating Jamait Islami candidate. The National Conference – Congress pact saw decline of Jamaiat Islami influence which had cadre but no mass appeal as they followed hard core Islam while in Kashmir Sufi influence was strong and shrines like Hazratbal had large following .

The Jamaiat Islami received a fatal blow when former Pakistan Prime Minister Z.A Bhutto was hanged by Military dictator in Pakistan Gen Zia.. Jamaiat Islami in Pakistan supported army rule. There was strong resentment in Kashmir against hanging of Bhutto which was followed by attacks on Jamaiat Islami offices and residences of its leaders. Mr Gillani distanced himself from Jamait Islami and with leaders like A.G Lone and Molvi Farooq became part of Hurriyat Conference which became voice of dissent in Kashmir.

During NDA rule many leaders in Hurriyat entered into dialogue with Centre following efforts by George Fernandez a former socialist but a part of Central Cabinet headed by Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In an effort to bring Hurriyat into national mainstream, Mr Vajpayee spoke of solution of Kashmir problem within ambit of Insaniyat and Jamhurriyat. (Humanism and democracy). This , made no headway as Molvi Farooq , father of present leader of moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference and Mr A.G Lone were assassinated by militants.

Molvi Farooq was killed in his own house. while Lone was shot while addressing a public meeting.. The message was clear, that anyone found showing weakness or seeking solution of Kashmir problem by talking to Indian leaders was not acceptable to militants. After this Hurriyat politics was limited to giving periodic calls for bandh and boycott of state elections. The calls for bandh were obeyed but boycott of elections did not work. To start with polling was slow but it continued to rise with every poll that followed.

Hurriyat at present has lost appeal and influence over the years. There are no more calls for bandh. The moderate wing has appeal in parts of old Srinagar city where it runs educational institutions and every Friday Molvi Farooq as head priest (Mir Waiz) addresses gathering after Friday prayers in Jama Masjid. As for hard core, faction after the death of Mr Gillani there is no one who could fill his place. Under present circumstances’ Hurriyat Conference will find it difficult to play any significant role in Kashmir politics.

It is not to suggest that Pakistan will not be able to create problems in Kashmir, but they rely more and more on Militants. The ranks of militants have attracted many new recruits in recent times and they will also be encouraged by happenings in Afghaniistan. There is little chance of open invasion of Kashmir as tried in 1965, 1971 or by action in Kargil. But drones, new age weapons for local groups of militants can not be ruled out.

It is time to involve local population in nation building by grant of full statehood as promised and holding of elections. Normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir by holding elections and installation of popular Government has always weakened pro-Pakistan groups and this could again work.. Mainstream parties will talk of restoration of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir as they have been speaking of more autonomy in the past. The need of the hour is popular and more responsive Government.

A ban on Hurriyat at this stage will only revive it .