Tim Cook, Sunil Mittal reaffirm commitment to work closely in India, Africa

New Delhi, Apr 21: Apple CEO Tim Cook met Bharti Group founder and chairman Sunil Mittal and both of them reaffirmed commitment to work more closely in the India and Africa market, Bharti Group said on Friday.

Apple has opened its first two official stores in India during the week.

“Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour-long meeting this morning. While expressing their satisfaction on the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, (they) reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market,” Bharti Group said in a statement

Apple has completed 25 years of operation in India.

Cook on April 18 inaugurated the first Apple Store in Mumbai and second in Delhi on April 20. (PTI)