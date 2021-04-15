Three vegetable shops, dozen vends gutted in fire at Jammu’s Satwari

JAMMU: At least three vegetable shops and around dozen vends were gutted in a fire on Thursday in Satwari area here.

Police said that a fire broke out during wee hours in the fruit/vegetable market in Satwari in which three shops and nearly one dozen vends were gutted.

“Short circuit is initially believed to be the cause of fire,” police said and added that no injury has been reported.

The victims, however, appealing to the administration have demanded the compensation. (AGENCY)