Three unidentified militants killed by SF in Shopian encounter

SRINAGAR : Three unidentified militants were killed by security forces on Wednesday in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Tuesday evening in south Kashmir district of Shopian, a police spokesman said on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service of all Cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has been suspended in Shopian district as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours.

He said on a tip-off troops of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Sajjad Mohalla Sugan Zainpora in Shopian last evening.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area after sealing all exit points, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons, he said adding security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

But, he said, due to night operation was stopped. However, additional security forces were deployed to foil any attempt by militants to escape under the cover of darkness.

He said this morning with the first light repeated announcements were made through public address system appealing to trapped militants to surrender. However, militants continued firing leading fresh encounter in which two unidentified militants were killed, spokesman said.

One more militant was killed, taking the toll to three so far, he aid adding operation was going on when the reports last came in. (AGENCIES)