Three LeT militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Three militants affiliated with LeT were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Hanjin village of Rajpora hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

A senior police officer said that three unidentified militants have been killed whose identification is being ascertained while as operation is on in the area.

He said that militants turned down repeated surrender offers given to them by security forces.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter. (KNO)