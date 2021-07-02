Cricketers above 18-yr-old to get vaccinated tomorrow: J&K Cricket Assn

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) will be holding a day-long vaccination camp for the age group of above 18 years cricketers at Government Gandhi Memorial Science College Hostel Ground here on Saturday.

JKCA Committee member Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta on Friday said that the day-long camp will be organised at JKCA Hostel Ground.

“All cricketers above 18 years will be vaccinated in the camp,” said Brig Gupta.

He asserted that all cricketers from Jammu province can visit the camp and get inoculated. “As of now camp is being organised only in Jammu,” he further added. (Agency)