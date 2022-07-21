Three migrant labourers killed in Pulwama brick kiln cave-in

SRINAGAR, Jul 21: Three migrant labourers were killed after a brick kiln caved in at Ukhoo of Kakapora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon, official sources said.

The victims identified as, Lukman Khan son of Sulemaan, Raj Dev son of Devinder Kumar and Kalbi Khan, all residents of Uttar Pradesh came under a brick kiln and were subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared all of them dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that a team is on the site.

Police have registered a case into the matter for further investigation is underway. (Agencies)