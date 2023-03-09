Three Must-Read Business Books for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

Whether you’re a newbie in your industry or a seasoned business owner, facing challenges is normal. It’s easy to think entrepreneurship is all fun and games at the start until you realize there’s a lot you don’t know or didn’t prepare for. For instance, your knowledge may not be as grounded as those who have been in business for over a decade.

Many entrepreneurs connect based on the problems they face in their industry or niche. And those who overcame such challenges have documented their thoughts to help business owners. Reading success stories from fellow entrepreneurs is one of the best ways to learn from the best.

There are numerous best books for entrepreneurs written by successful individuals. So here’s a list of our top three business books to help you get started;

The Psychology of Selling – Brian Tracy

Brian Tracy is among the most respected and revered names in business and marketing. There’s almost no book club on social media that doesn’t recommend The Psychology of Selling. The surge of e-reading and podcasts in the reading community has contributed significantly to this. According to PIA’s article, some popular podcasts and book clubs shaping the reading culture are The Book Hangout Spot on Facebook and Borrowed on Apple Podcast. If the ebook is not your thing, you can stick to your hardcover books as they are not out of fashion, as many assume.

The article further revealed that 750 million print books were sold in 2020 alone, as against 191 million copies sold in 2019. That is quite a considerable increase. It’s common knowledge that every business owner must know how to sell to be successful. And not just your product but yourself as an entrepreneur. Having only a great product is pointless if you don’t know how to make anyone fall in love with it.

This book provides valuable strategies to make your target audience fall in love with your product one person at a time. It should be a staple in your library.

Steve Jobs – Walter Isaacson

With a market value of over $2 trillion reported by Investopedia, Apple remains one of the biggest brands worldwide. But beyond that, it was founded by one of the most brilliant CEOs that walked the world.

Reading it is the best way to learn about Apple’s evolution from its inception. From the perspective of the man who contributed enormously to its growth, none other than the late Steve Jobs. Besides being one of the most amazing biography stories ever told, the story of Apple’s founder’s entrepreneurship, life, and success stories is undeniably one of the most inspiring business owners’ stories worldwide.

Steve Jobs was one of the most well-known people in Silicon Valley, and Walter Isaacson wrote this book to document biographies of highly successful people in their fields. It has become one of the most popular business handbooks.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen R. Covey

Every entrepreneur tries to distinguish between their work and personal life clearly. Adding this book to this list is a no-brainer because having a successful business starts with the founder/CEO.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is widely considered a must-read. It was published in 1990 and, according to the Business wire, has sold millions of copies worldwide and been translated into dozens of languages – a testament to its contribution to success on a global scale.

If you struggle with thinking positively, maximizing productivity, and having a life out of work, Stephen can help you break that cycle.

Each book on this list contains valuable information on how to get grounded as an entrepreneur through reading from those with results. Other notable books to check out are Atomic Habits by James Clear, How to win friends and influence people by Dale, The Art of the Start by Guy, and so much more.