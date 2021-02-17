Police Arrests Three HM Militant Associates in Tral

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested three militant associates of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police spokesman in a statement said that acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched a search operation in Batagund and Dadsara villages of Tral.

He said that during search operation three associates of proscribed outfit Hizb-ul–Mujahideen were arrested.

He added that the arrested associates are involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ ammunition to the HM militants in Tral and Awantipora areas.

“During on spot questioning of the arrested associates IED material was recovered from the house one of the arrested associates in Dadsara which includes 8 electric detonators, 7 nti-mechanism Switches, 03 pressure switches/relay mechanism switches, one improvised switch and one anti-mine wireless antenna,” he said.

He said that a case FIR number 09/202 stands registered against the arrested militant associates at Police Station Tral under relevant sections of law.