J&K | Three LeT Associates Nabbed In Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 7: Police on Tuesday arrested three Lashkar-e-Toiba associates from the Lasjan area of the city and recovered over Rs 31 lakh from their possession, officials said.

A police spokesman said three suspicious individuals, carrying a cricket kit-bag, were trying to avoid a checkpoint at Lasjan Crossing on national highway when they were spotted by a police party during a routine checking.

“They were tactfully apprehended by the alert naka party. They have been identified as Umar Adil Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, resident of Soiteng; Bilal Asmad Sidiqi, son of Ghulam Ahmad Sididqi, a resident of Kursoo Rajbagh; and Salik Mehraj, son of Mehraj Din Dar, a resident of Soiteng,” he said.

During search of the kit-bag Umer Adil Dar was carrying, Indian currency cash amounting ₹ 31.65 lakh, one mobile phone and 13 pages of LeT letter pad was recovered.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the trio were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT. The money was received by them as a part of conspiracy to strengthen its cadres within district Srinagar,” the spokesman said.

He said the money was received by them on the directions of their Pakistan-based handlers as a part of larger a criminal conspiracy for furthering their activities and cause largescale disturbances in JK.