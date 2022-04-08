Three killed after motorcycle hits road divider in J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU, Apr 8: Three persons including a woman were killed after the motorcycle they were riding hit a road divider in Garani area of J&K’s Udhampur district on Friday.

Quoting a police official, said that the accident took place when a motorcycle JK02B 4739 moving on the highway hit a divider causing injuries to all three riders.

They all were shifted to Udhampur district hospital where they were declared as brought dead, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Shanti Devi age, 40, wife of Saleem; Saleem age, 45, son of Goga and Sameer alias Rinku, 20, daughter of Saleem all residents of Arnas in district Reasi. (KNO)