Three killed, 2 injured in Ramban road accidents

JAMMU : Three people were killed and two injured in twin road mishaps on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police here said that during wee hours, one load carrier vehicle loaded with poultry, which was on its way from Ramban towards Banihal, when reached Near Digdol, rolled down 300-400 feet from the road resulting in which two persons died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Roof Ahmed,32, son of Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammad Usman Manhas, son of Ayaz Manhas, both residents of Magerkote, Ramsoo.

Meanwhile, in a separate mishap, a truck loaded with essential commodities, at about 0600 hours when on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar when reached near Chamalwas in Banihal area, rolled down into about 200 feet deep gorge.

Police said that the driver identified as Maysir Ahmed, 24, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Pampur, Srinagar died on the spot while two persons namely Basid Ahmed,20, son of Nazir Ahmed and Furkan Ahmed,18, son of Altaf Ahmed, suffered injuries and were rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment. (AGENCIES)