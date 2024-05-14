Three J&K Fencers To Represent India At International Forum In Kuwait, Russia

Jammu, May 15: Three fencers from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be representing India at an international forum in Kuwait and Russia.

As per the official communique issued by the Adhoc Committee, Fencing Jammu and Kashmir here on Tuesday said that the fencers were selected on the basis of trials conducted by the Fencing Association of India (FAI) at New Delhi.

They will be representing India in the Senior Asian Fencing Championship and BRICS Games.

Ace Sabre Fencer, Vishal Thapar has been selected for Senior Asian Fencing Championship to be held from June 22 to 25 at Kuwait while Shreya Gupta (Sabre event) and Ajay Kumar (Epee Event) will be representing the country in BRICS Sports Games at Kazan, Russia scheduled from June 11 to 23.

Fencer Vishal Thpar is the bronze medallist in the last edition of the Senior National Fencing Championship and is currently ranked third in India and Shreya Gupta is a current Junior National and Senior National Champion and is holding first rank in these categories whereas upcoming Epee fencer Ajay Kumar is currently holding fourth rank in India, read the handout.

Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzat Gul has congratulated the fencers and have extended best wishes for upcoming events.

International fencer, Rashid Ahmed Choudhary, who is also Convener, Adhoc Committee, Fencing J&K termed it a proud moment and extended wishes to fencers hoping that the players will make country proud.

Meanwhile senior fencing coach, J&K Sports Council, Rachna Jamwal, Instructor Shotu Lal Sharma, Supriya Chouhan and Maninder Pal Singh (Members Adhoc Committee) alongwith all the fencing fraternity also wished the selected fencers for the events.