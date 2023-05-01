Three J&K Fencers Qualify For Asian Games Final Selection Trials

Jammu, May 1: Three fencers from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have made into the Asian Games final selection trials slated to be held at Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

As per reports reaching here, Fencing Association of India have shortlisted six top ranking fencers including three from Jammu and Kashmir in three events Epee, Foil and Sabre for the preparation camp and final selection trials for Asian Games.

The shortlisted fencers are Vishal Thapar, Sabre Individual National Bronze medalist (Rank -4), Rishika Khajuria, Sabre Fencer National Rank-6 and Riya Bakshi, Foil Individual Bronze medalist (Rank-3).

The preparation camp has been approved by Sports Authority of India which shall commence from May 24, 2023 onwards.

The fencers secured top ranking in individual events during the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship held at Pune, Maharashtra.

The fencers are a product of Fencing Training Centre of J&K Sports Council at Maulana Azad. Stadium under the supervision of coaches Shotu Lal Sharma and Rachna Jamwal while Riya Bakshi, the only National Games and Senior National Medalist in foil event is trained by. Ujjwal Gupta, former International fencer.

Notably, Vishal Thapar is presently training at National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Patiala under Khelo India Scheme of GOI, Rishika Khajuria trained at Fencing Hall M A Stadium, Jammu.

Secretary J&K Sports Council Madam Nuzat Gul has congratulated the selected fencers, coaches and parents on this achievement and assured all possible help to the selected fencers.

Former International fencer, Rashid Ahmad Choudhary, “Convener” J&K Fencing Association, who claimed to be directed by the Fencing Association of India (FAI) to make all correspondences related to fencing affairs in Jammu and Kashmir till the “much awaited” elections are held, said that National Association has prepared a comprehensive roadmap to win medals at Asian Games including foreign training and participation of Indian fencing team in Asian Senior Fencing Championship and Senior World Fencing Championship prior to the Asian Games.

Other committee members Supriya Chouhan and Maninder Pal Singh also extended wishes to the selected fencers.