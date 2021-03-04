Three Jharkhand Jaguar jawans martyred in IED blast triggered by Naxals

JHARKHAND: Three jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ), a special unit of the state police department, on Thursday lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxals in the Jharjhara area of the state’s West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand Police has informed.

Constable Hardwar Shah and Constable Kiran Surin died in the blast while Head Constable Devendra Kumar Pandit, Constable Deep Topno and Constable Nikku Oraon were injured and brought to Ranchi in a helicopter for treatment. However, one of the injured jawans could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

“Today at about 8:45 am, a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand,” CRPF said in its statement.

Jharkhand DGP Neeraj Sinha has also confirmed the incident and said that the encounter between the police and the Naxalites is still going on ever since the blast took place this morning.

After getting information about the incident, DIG Rajiv Ranjan Singh and SP Ajay Linda have left for the scene.

Jharkhand Jaguars and CRPF jawans have been involved in anti-Naxal operations in the region. (Agency)