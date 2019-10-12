Three injured in Srinagar grenade attack

SRINAGAR: At least three persons were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in a market area in Srinagar on Saturday, police said.
The militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk, a police official said.
At least three persons were injured in the explosion which also damaged the windows of a car, he said.
The shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area, he said. (agencies)
