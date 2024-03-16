Three Injured In Road Accident In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Mar 16: Three persons were injured after a Tata Magic auto met with an accident at Qasba area in Poonch district today.

Official sources said that an auto bearing registration number JK12B-5607 was on its way from Qasba area of Bandi Chichiyan towards Poonch, however it fell down into gorge in which three persons were injured and they were taken to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.

Officials identified injured as Rizwan Hussain son of Taraf Hussain Shah, Tanveer Ahmed son of Siraj Din, Zaheer Ahmed son of Kamaal Din residents of Qasba area in Poonch.

Medical Superintendent DH Poonch Nusrat Bhatti said that two among them were critical and referred to GMC Rajouri for advance treatment, while the condition of one was stable who was kept under observation here after treatment.