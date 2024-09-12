Three Held With Counterfeit Gold Biscuits In Kupwara: J&K Police

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Sep 12: Police busted a counterfeit gold biscuit racket when they arrested three persons and recovered 153 fake biscuits from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Acting on a tip-off Lalpora Police on Thursday said that in a major breakthrough, it successfully launched a swift operation on September 12, leading to the arrest of three individuals suspected of being involved in the illicit trade of counterfeit gold biscuits.

The three accused have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Khan, Rayaz Ahmad War, and Noor Mohammad Lohar, all residents of Dever Lolab, Kupwara.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the counterfeit gold trade.

The police successfully recovered 153 counterfeit gold biscuits from their possession.

Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses, police said.