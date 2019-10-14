Three families who ruled J&K denied quota to tribals: Nadda

NANDURBAR: The three families who ruled Jammu and Kashmir denied reservation to Gujjars and Bakerwal tribal communities staying in border areas of the State, BJP working president J P Nadda said here on Monday.

The BJP leader was speaking at a campaign rally of the party for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections and did not name the Muftis, the Abdullahs and the Gandhis.

“People from Gujjars and Bakerwal tribal communities staying in border areas of Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur are ‘rashtra bhakts’ and they help security forces in protecting the nation,” Nadda said. (AGENCIES)