Three-day Kailash Yatra begins with limited number of devotees

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Sept 4: The three-day-long pilgrimage to Kailash Kund located at a height of 14,700 feet above sea level commenced today with a limited number of devotees accompanying the holy Mace.

The holly Mace (Charri Mubarak) was taken out from 2100 years old Vasuki Nag Temple Gatha at 8:30 AM, which was joined by another Mace from Vasuki Nag Temple Vasik Dhera, Bhadarwah. Ex MLC and Wazir Vasuki Nag Temple Vasik Dhera Naresh Kumar Gupta and senior leader Mast Nath Yogi also participated in the rituals of ancient Yatra at Vasik Dhera. A large number of Nag devotees see off the Mace of Ancient Kailash Yatra, while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

It is notable that every year thousands of devotees participate in this ancient pilgrimage, not only from Jammu and Kashmir but from other areas of the country but due to spread of Coronavirus, the administration decided to allow only the holy mace to proceed towards Kailash Kund for the 2nd consecutive year.

ADC Bhadarwah Rakesh Kumar said that tight security arrangements have been made and area domination has already been done. He said that ‘Charri Mubarak’ will reach the high altitude lake located at a height of 14,700 ft sea level on Monday morning.

According to the local belief, Kailash Kund was the original abode of Shiva, but Lord Shiva gave it to Vasuki Nag and himself went to live at Manmahesh in Bharmour (Himachal Pradesh).

Kailash Yatra commences on the 14th day after ‘Shravan Purnima’. This pilgrimage is considered as one of the toughest as pilgrims have to trek 21 Km of steep Kailash mountains range to reach the holy Kund (Lake), which is situated at a height of 14700 feet from the sea level, where devotees take a dip in the ice-cold water to take the blessings of Serpent God.