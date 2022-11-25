Three Boys Drown While Bathing In River In J&K’s Kathua

JAMMU, Nov 25: Three boys drowned while taking a bath in a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said.

Pankaj Sharma, Pankaj Kumar and Sheetal Kumar, all residents of Billawer, were swept away into the deep waters of the Bhinni river while bathing, they said.

Police launched a search operation after they received information about the incident from locals and fished out the bodies from the river, they said.