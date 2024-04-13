Thousands Throng To Fair At Ranbir Canal To Baisakhi Celebrations In Jammu

Jammu, Apr 13: To celebrate the festival of Baisakhi with enthusiasm, thousands of people from across the district and peripheries on Saturday thronged the annual mela (fair) here along the Ranbir Canal.

Special stalls were set up for kids and women while children purchased toys.

Meanwhile, tight tight security arrangements were made for smooth celebration of the festival.

A three-day colourful Baisakhi festival function under the title ‘Basoa Baisakhi Mahotsav’ is also being organised across the district.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also greeted the people on Baisakhi.

The day also marked the birth of “Khalsa Panth” and devotees from the Sikh community celebrated the occasion with great religious fervour and enthusiasm at many places.

The Gurdwaras were decorated and special prayers were offered by the devotees visiting these places.

In connection with the Baisakhi Festival, the famous annual Mela at the Ranbir Canal, Rajinder Park attracted many at temporary installed shops and stalls.