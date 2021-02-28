Thousands attend last rites of slain restaurant owner’s son

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: Thousands of people including family members, kin, friends and general public attended the last rites of Akash Mehra, the son of famous Krishna Dhaba owner, who was shot at by terrorists on February 17 in Srinagar.

Akash succumbed this morning at SMHS Hospital. A pall of gloom descended on Janipur locality of the city as the body of Akash Mehra was received by his wailing relatives and neighbours at his residence. The wailing relatives alleged that the Akash can be saved but the UT administration did not facilitate his specialized treatment outside J&K.

One of the neighbours of the deceased said, “Neither Hindus were safe in Kashmir earlier nor are they now. The Centre and J&K administration has failed to protect the minority Hindu community in Kashmir”.

The last rites of Akash were performed at Jogi Gate crematorium in Jammu City around 3 pm. Family friends, relatives, civil society members and some political leaders also participated in his last rites.

Meanwhile, all political parties, including two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, besides civil societies and general public condoled the demise of Akash.

Terming the news as very sad, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “After a brave fight, Akash lost the battle to recover from injuries suffered in the terrorist attack. May his soul rest in peace & may his family find strength at this difficult time”.

Reaching to the death of Akash, Mehbooba, who is the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that she is shocked and saddened to know that Akash succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by militants. “May his soul rest in peace & deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range, on February 19 said that three newly recruited militants involved in the incident were arrested. The weapon and motorcycle used for the crime have also been seized.

Akash was the second non-Kashmiri killed by gunmen this year. Satpal Singh, a goldsmith was shot dead at his shop at Sarai Bala on December 31.