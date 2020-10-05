Those opposing new farm laws enemies of farming community: Jitendra

NEW DELHI/JAMMU: The new farm reform laws give farmers the flexibility of choosing the price of their produce, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday and accused the Congress and others opposing the new legislations “enemies of the farming community and supporters of the exploiters”.

Singh alleged that the irony is that those masquerading as supporters of farmers by protesting the Modi government’s reforms are hand-in-glove with those who have over the years held farmers their captive by picking up their produce at very low rates and selling those in the market at a high price. (AGENCIES)