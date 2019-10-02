Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence: Sonia

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence said Sonia Gandhi.
India and Gandhi are synonymous, but some people want RSS to be synonymous with India said Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi says Gandhi’s soul would be pained by what’s been happening in India in last few years. (agencies)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR