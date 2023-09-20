This Is The Original Copy Of Constitution: Meghwal On ‘Secular, Socialist’ Words Missing

New Delhi, Sep 20: Trashing the Opposition’s allegations that the words “socialist, secular” are missing in the new copies of the Constitution, the Centre on Wednesday asserted that it was the copy of the original Constitution as the words were added later through an amendment.

Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “When the Constitution was drafted, it was like this. An amendment was made later. This is the original copy. Our spokesperson has replied to the same.”

The remarks from the minister came after Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and another MP Dola Sen claimed that the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ have been dropped from the Preamble of the Constitution of India – the new copies of which were distributed to the MPs on Tuesday. (Agencies)