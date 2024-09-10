‘This Is A Step Towards Justice’: Ghulam Nabi Azad Welcomes Interim Bail Granted To Engineer Rashid

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday welcomed the interim bail granted to jailed MP Engineer Rashid, saying “this is a step towards justice”.

“I welcome the interim bail order granted to Eng. Rashid Sahib by the Delhi Patiala House Court. As a democratically elected MP with a strong mandate, this is a step towards justice and his right to campaign in the assembly elections,” Azad said in a post on X.

A Delhi court earlier in the day granted interim bail till October 2 to the Lok Sabha MP in a terror funding case to enable him to campaign in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

The elections are scheduled to be held for the 90-member legislative assembly of the union territory in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the relief to Rashid on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount. (Agencies)