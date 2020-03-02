Thinking of giving up my social media accounts: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he plans to give up his social media accounts on various platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.
“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” he tweeted.
The Prime Minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter where he has 53.3 million followers. (AGENCIES)
