Things Happening In J&K As Per Sequence: First Delimitation, Now Assembly Polls And Then Statehood, Says LG Sinha

Jammu, Aug 11: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that things are taking place in the UT as per the sequence: first delimitation, then Assembly polls and then Statehood.

LG Sinha said that to announce the dates of polls is the sole prerogative of Election Commission of India (ECI). ”

ECI met political parties and other stakeholders recently. They will take a call accordingly.

Things are taking place in J&K as per the sequence: first delimitation, now Assembly polls will be held and then Statehood will be restored, “the LG said after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Centre (MMTTC) at Jammu University. (KNO)