Thief arrested, stolen Rs 34 lakh recovered

Srinagar, July 6: An amount of Rs 34 lakh was recovered by Srinagar Police along with some foreign currency notes stolen by a thief from six Government quarters here.

Addressing a press conference at Shergadi Police Station, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal said that a man hailing from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district presently at Gousia Colony Khanyar Srinagar was arrested by police as he had stolen Rs 34 lakh from six Government quarters in different instances.

He identified the arrested thief as Bilal Ahmad, saying that he was working as a middle man and was keeping close eye over the belonging especially jewellery meant for marriage purpose. “The arrested person was managing to enter into the quarters and rob the goods especially jewellery items from there,” he said.

He added that the complaints about the burglary incidents have been registered in four Police Stations including Shaheed Gunj, Shergadi, Parimpora and Saddar, adding that Rs 19 lakh jewelry has been recovered while as the thief had converted the gold worth Rs 15 lakh in his account, which has been frozen accordingly.

SSP further informed that a jeweler from Hari Singh Hugh Street was also arrested for buying the stolen ornaments, who he said has been released on bail issued by the court.

He appealed jewelers not to buy the gold without proper procedure, besides appealing people to remain vigilant while allowing anyone to enter in their homes.

Meanwhile, the complainants whose goods were stolen were also present during the presser. SSP informed that the goods will be released through the court after proper investigations.