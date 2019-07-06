BJP launches membership drive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: BJP State president, Ravinder Raina, along with national secretary & former MP Mahesh Giri, Union MoS, Dr. Jitendra Singh, State general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul, former Dy. CM, Kavinder Gupta, former Minister, Sat Sharma, State membership incharge, Jugal Dogra, today kick started the membership drive of the party in the State.

This membership drive has been initiated across the country with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launching same from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Click here to watch video

In an impressive function held at Party Headquarter, here more than 160 Sarpanches, activists of political parties, social organisations and prominent citizens got themselves associated with the BJP by voluntarily accepting the membership of the party.

The new entrants into the party fold inspired by former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma included those from JK State Youth Congress, Sarpanches of Chowki Choura, block Maira Mandrian, block Akhnoor and Bhalwal Brahmana.

Similarly, MLC Ramesh Arora, State spokespersons S.S. Bijral, Abhinav Sharma and Dr. Tahir Choudhary, Arun Sharma of Vijaypur, Nitish Mahajan and Yashpal Singh Sudan also motivated a large number of people from different sections of the society to join BJP on the occasion.

BJP IT and Social Media incharge, Jaidev Rajwal gave a presentation on the occasion.

It may be recalled that the party has fixed a target of enrolling 17 lakh new members in the State and the party cadre would reach the people in every nook and corner to educate the people about programmes and policies of BJP and motivate them to be its member.

BJP State Vice-Presidents, Pawan Khajuria, Rajiv Charak and Kr. Narayan Singh, State general secretary, Dr. Narinder Singh, senior leader Satish Sharma, former Ministers Abdul Gani Kohli, Sham Choudhary and Dr. Davinder Manyal, JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, Dy. Mayor, Purnima Sharma, State spokespersons Brig. (retd) Anil Gupta and Ashwani Charangoo, State secretaries, Sanjay Baru and Praduman Singh, Mahila Morcha president, Rajni Sethi, OBC Morcha State president, Rashpal Verma, Ex-MLAs, Bharat Bhushan and Krishan Lal Bhagat, additional treasurer, Prem Gupta, additional protocol secretary, Bawa Sharma were prominent among those who also graced the occasion.

BJP MP from Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha Constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma along with State president and MP (RS) Shwait Malik visited Sujanpur, district Pathankot in Punjab and launched the membership drive at a public meeting there. On the occasion Jugal and Malik paid rich tributes to Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee whose 119th birth anniversary falls today.

Jugal in his address said the theme of the membership drive is to take the schemes launched by Narendra Modi led Government to every nook and corner of the country.

A massive membership drive was launched by BJP in Ladakh region today. On the occasion of Dr Mukherjee’s birth day BJP launched a massive membership drive in Leh under the leadership of party general secretary, Yudhvir Sethi and CEC Gyal. P Wangail along with EC Phuntsog Stanzin, Tsering Sangrup, Konchok Stanzin, Muaz Hussain district president, BJP Leh, Dorjay Angchuk, councilor Mahila Morcha, Dr Yangchan, Yuva Morcha in charge Lobzang and others.