There was no need for youth to pick up arms given J&K’s enormous resources: LG Manoj Sinha

Anantnag, Aug 4: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that given the enormous resources in the region, there was no need for the youth to pick up arms in 1990.

Addressing a gathering at Ranipora, Mattan, Anantnag, the LG, said that J&K has been bestowed with enormous resources and potential. “There was no need for the youth to pick up arms (in 1990). Even today, some people not happy with the region’s peace continue to misguide young boys,” the LG said.

He said that post 2019, the pace of development has touched new heights. “Before 2019, only 6 km roads were constructed and today 20 kms are being constructed. Before 2019, only 2500 kms were macdemised and today 7500 kms of road are being macdamised per day,” the LG said.

He said today J&K farmers are most happy people given their income. “We are best UT after Punjab and Haryana as far as farmer’s income is concerned,” the LG said.

He said that government led by him is committed to the welfare of Artisans. The LG inaugurated Rs 4.50 Cr Martand Chainstitch cluster. The cluster has been established by the J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB) under Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries being administered by Ministry of MSME (GOI), meant for development of clusters to make the traditional industries more productive & competitive. Speaking on the occasion, Sinha reiterated the commitment of his administration in preserving the traditional arts turning moribund for lack of promotion and patronization and stated that UT administration is alive to the aspirations of associated artisans and workers.

He acknowledged the sheer grit and perseverance of these artisans which has let this master craft transfer from generation to generation. He ensured them that every effort would be made to make these traditional handicrafts more remunerative and lucrative for the artisan community.

“There is heartfelt attachment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji towards all Indian trades and crafts. With the active support of the Central Government, the administration is extending every possible hand-holding support so that the age-old and pristine craftsmanship is preserved in its true essence. He outlined that he personally would be more than happy to materialize whatever this community desires to be done by his administration,” the LG said, adding that every country and society in itself is identified by the specific arts, crafts and music. “Kashmir is known for its exquisite crafts and craftsmanship. I am indebted to the artisan community of the UT for professing art forms and possessing skill sets that are renowned not only in Country but world over.”

Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat announced that the establishment of the Crewel embroidery cluster is one among many steps the Board is taking for promotion of traditional arts and crafts. “Crewel work is pristine in nature which is predominantly done by women are predominantly,” she said. (KNO)