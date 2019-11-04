There is great artiste in Anu Malik who respected talent: Hema Sardesai

PANAJI : Renowned Bollywood singer Hema Sardesai on Monday said that there was a great artiste in music composer Anu Malik who respected true talent.

In a statement, she said,”Anu Malik.. a music director who gave several well-known singers many great songs..one of them was me, Hemaa Sardesai…If one of the decent most singers like me could have sung some of Anu Malik’s greatest songs, it proves there is a great artiste in him who respected true talent and who respectfully gave me songs on merit alone.”

Sardesai, who has sung many blockbuster hits composed by Anu Malik, questioned those raising fingers at the renowned music director asking them why were they silent when she was facing trouble during her struggle period and had refused to compromise her values for songs.

”So many years ago when my struggle carried on in the industry I was the only singer who had clearly stated publicly that I have refused to compromise my values for songs. Why were all others quiet then? And why have they been quiet for so many years? By sheer grace despite my strong principles, I was blessed with many blockbuster hit songs including those directed by Anu Malik,” she said.

”I ask some of the singers who are talking against him..why were you quiet for so many years? Are you’ll trying to say all the other Music directors who you’ll worked with were Gods?. like seriously? Also if for publicity sake you all are throwing stones at him, its not acceptable.

I ask those known singers who got most of his big songs why are you’ll quiet today when you should be standing by him? I mean it takes two hands to clap rite?,” she asked.

”When one of the most rarest decent most singer of the industry says something on this.. the people concerned should sit up and take heed please,” she said.

Malik was recently accused by singer Neha Bhasin of having ‘predatory behaviour’ and making her uncomfortable several times. The composer has been hired by Sony TV?as the judge of Indian Idol.

(agencies)