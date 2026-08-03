Theft case solved, stolen items recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 2: Police claimed to have successfully solved a theft case that took place in a shop under the jurisdiction of Police Station Katra, and recovered the stolen property .

The theft had taken place on the intervening night of July 30-31, 2026, around 1:00 AM, when the thief entered into the shop at Banganga and stole one Redmi mobile phone and cash. CCTV footage of the incident was later circulated on a few social media platforms.

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Acting promptly on the complaint, case FIR No. 262/2026 under Sections 331(4)/305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station Katra. Multiple police teams were constituted to investigate the case under the supervision of senior officers.

Through sustained efforts, the police team, led by SHO Katra, Inspector Ranjeet Singh Rao and under the supervision of SDPO Katra, Dr Bhishm Dubey, successfully identified and apprehended the accused, namely Karun Verma, son of Hukam Chand, resident of Tikri, District Udhampur.

During sustained questioning, the accused made a disclosure regarding the commission of the offence. Based on his disclosure, the stolen mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs 1,200 were recovered from his possession.

The investigation of the case is in progress and further legal action is being taken in accordance with law.