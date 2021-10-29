Theft at Pak Hindu temple ahead of Diwali

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29: Three silver necklaces and cash was stolen from a Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Sindh province but no desecration was reported, according to the media.

The incident took place late Wednesday in Kotri town of Jamshoro district, Dawn news reported.

Police has registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Bhagwandas, caretaker of the temple.

Sources said that the thieves broke open locks of the Devi Mata temple and took away the jewellery adorning the deities along with around Rs 25,000 in cash from the temple’s donation box. The necklaces weighed 10 tola, said the caretaker.

Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch said the temple management suspected someone from the same locality. He, however, denied reports of desecration of deities or the temple by the suspects during the theft.

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan chand Esrani directed the SSP to register an FIR and bring the culprits to justice.

Such incident at a time when Hindu community is gearing up to celebrate the Diwali festival was intolerable, he said.

(UNI)