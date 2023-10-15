The story of Special forces

Ashok Sharma

Name of the book: BALIDAN

Author: Swapnil Pandey

Genre: Non Fiction

Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers, India

Year of Publishing: 2023

No. of Pages :230

Price:Rs.299.00

The book under review is a painstaking work by the writer,Swapnil Pandey who is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology. She has authored well-researched books including ‘The Force Behind the Forces’ and ‘Story of a Commando and Soldier’s Girl’, which are aimed at creating awareness about the work and lives of Indian Army personnel and their families.This book is the result of more than 200 interviews conducted by the writer with the families of Special Forces operatives and correspondence with sources in India and abroad. The book is the collection of tales of valour, bravery, heroism and sacrifice of some of the greatest Special Forces officers (including son of the soil, Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan,SC), who defend the territories of our country against all odds and who don’t mind sacrificing their life for their beloved nation. The spine chilling stories of six brave officers, bring alive before us, the dreams of young boys, to serve their motherland, their harsh training, hard life as operative and their wish to live and die for the sake of the nation.

The book starts with a brief description of historyof Parachute regiment and Para Special Forces in India.’THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT’ of the Indian Army is primarily an airborne regiment, specializing in parachute operations and quick deployment behind enemy lines. It is an arm of the Infantry Forces while Special forces is a term used to describe relatively small military units Parachute regiment, a relatively small military units trained for reconnaissance, unconventional warfare and special operations. These exclusive units rely on stealth, speed, self-reliance and close teamwork, as well as highly specialized equipment. Traditionally, the mission of the SF are in five areas: counterterrorism, unconventional warfare, facilitating the internal defence of foreign countries, special reconnaissance and direct action against specific targets.’The book features the tales of bravery of Special Forces Operatives of legends like Colonel Santosh Yashwant Mahadik & Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat from 21 Para, Subedar/ Honorary Captain Mahendra Singh, Captain Tushar Mahajan and Major Manish Singh from 9 Para and Operation Rangdori Baihk from 4Para.

The opening story titled ‘The Waghnakh Who Lived and Died for the Nation’, is based on the life of Colonel Santosh Yashwant Mahadik from 21Para.The story narrates the tales from his childhood, his probation period and how his military career was launched from Kargil War. His exceptional qualities as a football goal keeper, horse rider, boxer and combat underwater diver made a real para trooper.His thrilling operations during Kargil War and in Kashmir and the Northest and his never- say- die spirit have acted as inspiration for many SF operatives.Small anecdotes of his wife Captain Swati Mahadik, his children Kartikee and Swaraj have also been featured most beautifully in the story.

The next story titled ‘ The Man,The Myth and The Legend’ features Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat and it shares the anecdotes from his childhood in Rajasthan, narrated by his family and childhood friends. The story also describes his academy days in IMA and narrates the anecdotes shared by his famous close friend and coursemate Major Guarav Arya (retd).Taking forward the story through his probation days, the writer describes his famous operations in which he had earned medals and awards.Not only this, Swapnil Pandey delineates the courage, sacrifice and resilience of his wife Renuka Rathore, his mother and his father,all of whom supported the legendary Para Special Forces officer Brig Shekhawat at every step.Many anecdotes from his mountaineering expeditions and adventures of Paratrooping have also been described.

The third story deals with Subedar Major / Honorary Captain Mahendra Singh ,KC,SM who is considered an eminent figure in 9 Para Special Forces. The story is rightly titled ‘The great mountain of 9 Para (Special Forces).’ The writer has beautifully described his life from the rural hinterland of Rajasthan where he grew up in poverty to rise to become one of the greatest Para Special Forces Operatives of all times.His recruitment in the Indian Army and joining Special Forces inspires youngsters to join Special Forces and become a Paratrooper. Then his thrilling operations since the time of rise of terrorism in Kashmir to the time when he got shot in his spine during Operation Sutsalyar in which he also lost his beloved Lance Naik Mohan Nath Goswami and the pain of losing him has also been narrated in the book. The writer Swapnil Pandey also mentions about his simple family filled with love and how his daughter today has taken forward the legacy of Mahendra Saab by joining Indian Army.

Then the next story ‘The Enigma Who Went Too Soon’ is based on the life of iconic Special Forces officer Captain Tushar Mahajan,SC, from 9 Para SF,who belonged to District Udhampur of J& K.His thrilling tale of valour and sacrifice proves that he was perhaps one of the best covert operatives India ever had.The fact that he was from Jammu and Kashmir and that he could read,write and speak fluent Arabic and was proficient in Kashmiri and Dogri made it easy to mingle with the local population.His perfect weaponry skills acquured by training by the best of ghosts from 9 Para (SF) made him an invincible covert operative. Unlike most SF operatives who prefer to use Tavor Tar, this daring commando loved his M4 assault rifle. He was the best building intervention expert in 9 Para (SF) that time and as fate would have it, he made the supreme sacrifice of his life, as a result of which three militants were neutralised, the building of JKEDI,Pampore was cleared and more casualities prevented. Brave son of Asha Devi and Dev Raj Gupta, his story is a saga of pride, valour and supreme sacrifice.

The other two stories are based on the lives of Major Manish Singh titled ‘The Love Story of a Commando’ and presents before the world a thrilling tale of true love of a real Para Special Forces Officer from 9 Para SF rare in today’s time. The other story titled ‘ The Band of Brothers’ features Operation Rangdori Baihk which tells us about the soldiers in that operation and the women behind them. The thrilling operation and their emotional relationships with their mothers and wives makes the readers wet their eyes as the story ends.

This book tells us what it actually means to be a Para Special Forces operative and the thrill and adventure that this arm has to offer to Indian youth, from adventures of Para trooping and sky diving to mountaineering to combat diving .The pictures of SF operatives with their family members, buddies and the author, in the book inspire the readers to carry forward the legacy of these bravehearts.In short, the book provides a real insight into the lives of Para Special Forces Personnel.It is a must read book for children, youngsters and infact, for every Indian so that they learn the lessons of valour and never say- die- attitude from brave officers such as Brigadier Shekhawat, Sub Major Mahendra Singh, Col Santosh Mahadik, Captain Tushar Mahajan and other SF operatives. The book also tells us a lot about the courage, support and resilience of the members of families of SF Personnel, which we are hardly aware of. The book is handy in size, beautifully printed and moderately priced.Such a great book must be available in each and every library of schools, colleges and universities.