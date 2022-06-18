The rising new trend of decorative wall hooksin India pioneered by IndianShelf

In the last few years the trend of stylized wall hooks has really become popular with the patrons of fine living in India &aboard. In this category, IndianShelf – one of India’s leading online platform that specializes in a variety of home décor products have established themselves as pioneers by offering more than 9000 variety of wall hooks. All of these have been locally sourced & manufactured by skilled craftsmen working in different clusters.

With options ranging from metals, ceramic, glass, wood etc, these hooks are easy to use, cost effective and are in sync with Made in India campaign. These key holder hooks can be either used for hanging some items or just as a decorative fixture. The demand for metal hooks in particular has increased in recent times.

There are beautiful key holder for wall inspired from ancient Indian motifs and Jaali woks that gives an instant uplift to any space. A lot of design intervention has been done to create hooks for all kind of interiors, preference and décor. The flora & fauna inspired hooks are extremely popular for their versatile designs. For example, the dragonfly hooks are modern & beautiful, the owl shape hooks can add a funky twist to any wall, the two horn deer face hooks are rare & unique.

There are flower shaped, flower engraved and painted hooks in different mediums that are available at Indianshelf. Whether its brass or wood, ceramic or glass or any other medium, all these and more are available. An impressive crafted design of vivid colors of flora and fauna is the major draw for many.

“In the design philosophy of IndianShelf the humble wall hook has been uplifted to a piece of art. We have more than 9000 designer pieces in wall hooks category in every design & material possible. Our wall hooks are durable, aesthetically crafted and are pocket friendly” says MrKshitij Gupta, Indianshelf.

About IndianShelf

IndianShelf is an online platform for home décor products that are made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. It ensures that the roots of all its products lie in traditional Indian Arts. The company links over 5,000 craft based rural producers to modern urban markets, thereby creating a base for skilled, sustainable rural employment, and preserving India’s traditional handicrafts in the process.

Indianshelf aims at connecting buyers directly to the craftsmen so that they can work together in a very economical and effective way.

Indianshelf promotes green products, our products are natural, craft based, contemporary, and affordable.

For more information please visit https://www.indianshelf.in/