The President elect has several distinct characteristics

Droupadi Murmu who won the Presidential elections with a highest margin of 64 percent votes over opposition parties’ combined candidate Yashwant Sinha, has many special features which make her a source of drawing inspiration from. She is the first President born in independent India and the youngest so far, going to assume office on July 25 and thus becoming the first citizen of the country. She will be the 15th President of the Republic and the first person belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community . She is the epitome of simplicity, courage and fortitude as also has enough capabilities to shoulder responsibilities as she has amply demonstrated the same during the period holding offices right from an employee to a teacher to an MLA , a Minister holding different portfolios to the constitutional post of the Governor of the state of Jharkhand .

Series of unfortunate happenings occurring in her family life would have shattered a person of a common ordinary nature but not a person as courageous as Smt. Murmu hence giving the country proud moments of getting elected as the President of the Republic of India. A tweet amply has described the personality of great persons like the President elect as ”the difference between the great and the ordinary is simple in that the great think they are ordinary and the ordinary think they are great”. It is really very rarely found in great persons having a feeling of being comparatively great instead they think and act more than just simple ordinary persons. Smt. Murmu fits exactly in this category.

Let the joyous moment not be much squandered into knowing the causes as to why such a decision all required to let the last person in the queue of the neglected ones think and feel empowered and partaking the fruits and advantages of parity, equality and opportunity , not having been taken all these seven decades of our becoming the Republic and if the present government took such a decision in favour of Smt. Murmu , it was all for giving a real feel of empowerment to the neglected sections of our society like the Scheduled Tribes especially the choice falling on a woman having made the mark by dint of hard work and dedication. We cannot forget that we have had full time first female Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Human Resources Development and Education Minister , and Foreign Minister during the last eight years though there is enough scope to do more for women empowerment.

Politically speaking, the choice and the decisions in favour of Smt. Murmu by the BJP led NDA government proved a political master stroke as 125 MLAs and 17 MPs from the opposition parties cross voted in favour of Smt. Murmu defying the stand of their respective parties and rather going as per the ”inner conscience” as desired by the opposition combined candidate Yashwant Sinha though probably going not exactly in the spirit desired by him. Sinha, however , got maximum support from west Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi . Not only this, many opposition parties voted in favour of Smt. Murmu for the chief reason and rightly so, due to her having tribal background and not distancing themselves from the Tribal population.

The President of the Republic belongs to no party , no specific ideology and no specific allegiance except to the people and the constitution of the country . It is not that a constitutional Head does not disagree wherever it feels so and any misnomer carried by any person is tantamount to casting aspersions on the well established practices and traditions governing the post of the constitutional Heads. Smt. Murmu is reported to have returned two important Bills when she was the Governor of Jharkhand which she felt were not in the interests of the tribal people . Hence, the elasticity of the constitution has scope for the President at times disagreeing and ”sending back” things for reconsideration of the government. The decision of those Law Makers who in their wisdom chose to cross vote as also those political parties though in opposition which opted to go with Smt. Murmu need to progress further in order to see that the neglected sections like Tribals, STs, Backwards, economically marginalised and the like of our society also fully partook the fruits of our democratic set up. The jubilation and the expression of joy and celebrations by the groups of our Adavasi population as witnessed soon after Smt. Murmu was declared leading with significant margin , should be underlined in proper perspective . Such occasions must be more to make this country democratically more vibrant and thus proud.