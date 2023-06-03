The old man and the Bank : From tragedy to triumph

Aufaq Zargar

Banks are responsible for safeguarding the hard-earned public money . They ought to provide a secure environment for financial transactions. And have a crucial role as guardians and custodians in maintaining the safety, integrity, and reliability of the financial systems.

Of late, a female doctor fell prey to one of the largest cybercrimes in India. The incident is as shocking as heartrending. Unfortunately, she lost a whopping Rs 4.5 crore to fraudsters who posed as officers from the Mumbai police, narcotics division, and senior level officers.

One wonders! Had the Bank acted promptly with a tinge of common sense, the fraud could have been prevented. Banks must leverage cutting-edge technology to combat financial fraud in digital spaces. As the financial services industry continues to evolve, it’s crucial to stay aware of the emerging challenges and risks that come with it. In order to maintain their position as trusted custodians of public money, the banks must embrace technological advancements, cultivate a culture of continuous improvement, and invest in strong security measures. Banks must take proactive measures to combat financial fraud and protect customers’ savings from unauthorised use. These measures include implementing robust KYC procedures, transaction monitoring, and collaborating with law enforcement agencies. By implementing Know Your Customer (KYC) and Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR)

The Old Man and the Bank

processes through the cutting-edge technology, experts believe that the battle against fraudulent activities can be significantly mitigated.In order to ensure a quick and efficient response during times of crisis, it is imperative that banks implement incident response plans, conduct regular drills, and work closely with external partners. This collaborative approach will help to minimise the impact of any potential threats or emergencies.The use of AI-based biometric technologies, including facial recognition, voice recognition, and fingerprint scanning, has the potential to improve identity verification procedures and minimise the likelihood of identity theft or impersonation.In addition to their regular banking duties, financial institutions are also responsible for educating their customers on the importance of online security. This includes advising them on best practises for creating strong passwords, avoiding phishing scams, and ensuring the security of their devices.

The rapid development of chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Bard is a clear indication of the progress being made in technology. In the fight against financial fraud, digital and technological solutions are proving to be valuable tools. These solutions have the potential to detect and prevent fraudulent activity, and it is important that they are utilised to their full potential.Banks that fail to invest in technological advancements should not be allowed to offer paperless banking services that attract customers and potentially expose them to hackers. Banks have a responsibility to safeguard their customers’ financial information and prevent cyber attacks. Without adequate measures in place, banks may unwittingly facilitate fraudulent activities that could harm their customers and damage their reputation.

In my rememerable interaction with ChatGPT, the bot’s impressive response left me in awe. Upon prompting the bot, it created awesome content on the theme of financial frauds as highlighted above followed by hypothetical masterpiece of a story that delved into the tragedies faced by victims of digital financial frauds. The level of sophistication and creativity displayed by ChatGPT was truly remarkable.I wish every victim of financial fraud read it and resolve to fight the battle against the miscreants and work to make the banking system fraudless and foolproof.Here we go.

The old man sat alone in his dimly lit living room, his weathered hands trembling as he clutched the newspaper tightly. Lines etched deep into his weary face, evidence of a lifetime of experience and hardship. He had once been a vibrant and vigilant man, serving his country as an army officer. His eyes, once filled with determination and strength, now glistened with tears of despair.

It had all started a few months ago when he received an email claiming to be from his bank. The message was polite, professional, and seemed legitimate at first glance. It stated that there had been a security breach and that he needed to update his personal information immediately to protect his account from unauthorized access.

Trusting in the system, he clicked the link provided and followed the instructions. Little did he know that he had just fallen victim to a digital financial fraud, an elaborate scheme orchestrated by heartless criminals. Unbeknownst to him, his life savings, a hard-earned sum of one crore, had vanished into thin air.

As the realization dawned upon him, a wave of shock and disbelief washed over his frail body. He had worked tirelessly, sacrificing his youth and risking his life for his country, only to be deceived in the twilight of his existence. The pain that consumed him was not just the loss of his savings, but also the shattering of his trust and faith in humanity.

Days turned into weeks, and weeks turned into months as he embarked on a seemingly endless journey to seek justice. He visited the local police station, hoping they would uncover the truth and bring the perpetrators to justice. Yet, the wheels of the system turned slowly, and the investigation yielded no results. His pleas fell on deaf ears, as if his pain and suffering were inconsequential.

Unable to bear the weight of his despair any longer, he decided to take matters into his own hands. Armed with determination and a sense of purpose, he wrote letters to every bank, every financial institution, and every authority he could think of. In those heartfelt letters, he poured out his anguish and demanded change.

He appealed to the banks to act as the true custodians of their customers’ money, to prevent such horrific frauds from happening again. He urged them to embrace the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, to employ advanced algorithms capable of detecting and preventing financial crimes in real-time.

In his letters, he begged the banks to become the watchmen they were meant to be, the guardians of public trust and the custodians of hard-earned money. He implored them to use technology to not only safeguard their customers’ funds but also to restore faith in the financial system.

His words resonated with those who read them, evoking a sense of guilt and a call to action. Slowly, his appeals reached the ears of influential figures within the banking industry. They were moved by his story, his pain, and his unwavering determination.

Soon, the old man’s pleas were heard, and change began to stir within the financial institutions. The banks, motivated by the old man’s tragedy, invested in advanced AI and machine learning systems. They created robust algorithms capable of analyzing vast amounts of data, detecting patterns, and identifying potential fraudulent activities.

The transformation was profound. The banks became vigilant, their watchful eyes scrutinizing every transaction, every interaction, and every anomaly. With the power of technology, they were able to prevent countless financial frauds, protecting the hard-earned money of their customers.

The old man’s journey, though painful and pitiful, had not been in vain. He had sparked a revolution, bringing about a change that would safeguard the public’s money and restore faith in the banking system. His pleas had turned into a legacy, a testament to the power of the human spirit and the resilience of those who refuse to accept defeat.

News of the old man’s story spread like wildfire, capturing the attention of the media, government officials, and the general public. People were moved by his plight and inspired by his unwavering determination to make a difference. The banks, faced with mounting pressure and the weight of responsibility, took swift action to implement the necessary changes.

They formed task forces dedicated to combating financial fraud, employing experts in AI and machine learning to develop sophisticated systems that could detect even the most intricate and elusive schemes. They collaborated with cybersecurity agencies, sharing information and insights to stay one step ahead of the ever-evolving landscape of digital crime.

The old man’s appeals had struck a chord with not just the banks, but with society as a whole. People began to question the system and demand greater accountability from financial institutions. The government, realizing the urgency of the matter, introduced stricter regulations and increased oversight to ensure the protection of consumers.

As the old man witnessed the transformative impact of his actions, a glimmer of hope ignited within his heart. His own loss had become the catalyst for change, prompting a fundamental shift in the way banks approached security and fraud prevention. Though he could never recover his own life savings, he found solace in knowing that his ordeal had not been in vain.

As time went on, the banks continued to enhance their security measures, adapting and evolving alongside the ever-growing sophistication of cybercriminals. They established dedicated departments focused on AI and machine learning, working tirelessly to stay one step ahead of potential threats.

The old man’s story became a cautionary tale, a reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant in an increasingly digital world. His appeals had not only led to tangible changes within the banking industry but had also inspired a collective consciousness regarding the need for personal responsibility and awareness.

As the old man reflected on his journey, he found solace in the fact that his pain had not been in vain. He had fought for justice, for accountability, and for a future where no one would suffer as he had. And though his own battle had come to an end, his spirit would live on, forever woven into the fabric of a more secure and vigilant financial landscape.

(The author is Assistant Professor, AAA Memorial Degree College Bemina, Srinagar, J&K)