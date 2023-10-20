The Gazette of India – CG-DL-E-11102023-249312

PART II—Section 3—Sub-section (ii)

PUBLISHED BY AUTHORITY NEW DELHI, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2023/ASVINA 19, 1945

MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS

NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, the 10th October, 2023

S.O. 4398(E).—Whereas by the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Department of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways number S.O. 2638(E) dated 14.06.2023, published in Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section (ii) issued under sub-section (1) of section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956 (48 of 1956) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the Central Government declared its intention to acquire the land specified in the Schedule annexed to the said notification for building (widening/2-laning, etc.), maintenance, management and operation of National Highway No. NH-144A on the stretch of land from Km 30+000 to 46+450 Km. (Akhnoor to Poonch-Road Section-1) in the district of Jammu in the State of (UT) Jammu & Kashmir.

